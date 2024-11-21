Yesterday (November 21st) through a post on social media the hospital said: “Please be aware that two of our CT scanners at the Grange University Hospital are currently not working.

“Alternative arrangements to provide necessary scans to patients have been put in place, although patients visiting our Emergency Department this evening (particularly those with non-life-threatening conditions) may face longer waits than usual.”

Two CT Scanners at The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran are currently not operating (Stock image of a CT scanner) (Image: NQ) The ongoing issue has continued into today and the hospital released the following statement this morning: “We don’t have any further updates at this stage.

“We do have engineers on site at the Grange University Hospital and have had since yesterday.”

The hospital has asked for members of the public not to attend the hospital without calling 111 or 999 first, to ensure they are triaged appropriately and directed to the right place.