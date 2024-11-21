The clinic will be hosted by Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses in Nationwide’s Cwmbran branch.

It aims to support anyone impacted by dementia, offering life-changing support to families and individuals living with dementia in the area. A similar clinic will be held in the Cardiff branch.

The clinics form part of Nationwide’s new social impact programme, Fairer Futures, which addresses three of the UK’s biggest social issues through charity partnerships – dementia (Dementia UK), youth homelessness (Centrepoint) and family poverty (Action for Children).

Sarah Priestley, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing specialist face-to-face support for people affected by dementia to Cwmbran. By partnering with Nationwide, we are able to provide a safe space in towns across the county to ensure our Admiral Nurses are able to reach as many people affected by the condition as possible.

“Dementia is a huge and growing health crisis – someone in the UK develops dementia every three minutes and the condition is the leading cause of death in England and Wales. It’s more important than ever that we reach families and individuals affected by dementia and offer one-on-one support from our dementia specialist Admiral Nurses.”

Debbie Crosbie, chief executive officer of Nationwide, said: “By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death. As a mutual, we work for the good of society as well as our members. We believe this and Nationwide Fairer Futures will change hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”

To book a confidential and in-person appointment with an Admiral Nurse, visit www.dementiauk.org/nationwide.

The pop-up clinic will be in Cwmbran on December 17, 18 and 19.