The Six Bells pub in Peterstone served residents and commuters for around 400 years before closing in 2018 - it has been derelict since.

Villagers say the closure of the Six Bells has deeply affected the community, leading to a decline in social cohesion and leaving residents feeling increasingly isolated.

It was, they say, more than just a pub—it was a space to connect, share stories and – when they needed to – find support.

For this reason, a group of residents have founded the Peterstone Wentlooge Community Benefit Society with the aim to “Save the Six Bells” by bringing it into community ownership.

If successful, they plan to open a visitor centre where people can learn about the rich history and unique ecology of the Levels and a shop which sells local produce, whilst also reopening the pub.

Campaigners believe the hub could also boost the popularity of the Wales Coast Path which makes Wales the only country in the world with a footpath spanning its entire coastline.

"Reopening the Six Bells will restore a vital focal point for our village and a sense of belonging,” said Amanda Reynolds, chair of the Peterstone Wentlooge Community Benefits Society.

“This community-driven project will celebrate the unique ecology and history of our Gwent Levels while offering sorely needed services like a visitor centre, farm shop, a café and of course, a local pub.

“Through our planned community share offer, our community and supporters will be able to invest in its future as we create a hub that benefits both locals and visitors alike, addresses rural isolation and preserves our heritage for generations to come.”

Ruth Jones, Member of Parliament for Newport West and Islwyn, is a proud supporter of the campaign. She said if it were to reopen, it would "breathe new life" into the Gwent Levels.

Having visited the pub with friends as a teenager, the Labour MP has attended campaign meetings and experienced the short walk from the Six Bells to the coast.

“The campaigners are determined and organised, and it has been great to see their momentum grow,” said Mrs Jones.

“We know the area has a brilliant history but this project is about recognising a current, everyday need in the community – and people are doing something about it.

“With a visitor centre, farm shop and pub restaurant, the Six Bells would be a tremendous asset for the village, enabling it to attract visitors from the Wales Coast Path and breathe new life into the Gwent Levels as a whole.”