The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across south Wales and the finalists have been revealed.

The finalists for the Hospital Worker of the Year Award could be a doctor, surgeon, receptionist, porter, radiographer or anyone who demonstrates an innovative and caring approach to their work.

They must demonstrate outstanding levels of commitment to patient care and put the patient at the heart of what they do.

Nicola Jenkins

Nicola Jenkins (Image: Supplied)

Nicola Jenkins, a senior receptionist at University Hospital Wales, has dedicated more than 25 years to the NHS.

Known for her compassion and patient-first attitude, she has become a source of comfort for mental health patients, particularly younger ones.

Her colleagues and patients alike admire her for her unwavering commitment, often putting others before herself.

Leanne Bevan

Leanne Bevan (Image: Supplied)

Leanne Bevan, a sole carer for her mother, balances her personal challenges with her demanding role in children's outpatients at YYF.

Known for her bespoke service to children with additional needs, her efforts have made her a sought-after name by parents.

Her creativity and organisational skills have made the clinic more child-friendly.

Kelly Windebank

Kelly Windebank (Image: Supplied)

Ward manager Kelly Windebank has made significant strides in patient care at Monnow Vale Health and Social Care Facility's Trefynwy Ward.

Despite being new to the role, her innovative strategies, such as the 'Move It May' programme, have helped raise awareness among patients and families about the importance of staying active in hospital.

(Image: Newsquest)