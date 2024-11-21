The annual report of the director of social services reflects on performance during 2022/23 as well as outlining priorities for the future.

The report said all service priorities had either been completed fully or form part of ongoing core service delivery.

It also stated that performance across both operational service areas has been maintained at positively high levels.

It acknowledged that were still challenges facing social services including difficulties recruiting and retaining care staff.

It outlined priorities for the current year including progress work to develop two new respite houses; open an additional property to provide unplanned respite for children with disabilities to support parent / carers; and to refurbish a large property to develop a 6 bedded supported accommodation property for children aged 16 plus.

It also highlighted the need to complete the refurbishment of Family Time centres at Woodfieldside in Blackwood and Ty Caledfryn in Caerphilly.

Cllr Elaine Forehead, the council’s cabinet member for social care, said: “There are many challenges facing the social care sector, both on a local and national level.

"This report demonstrates that, despite these, Caerphilly continues to deliver high-quality person-centred services, and I’d like to thank everyone involved for their continued dedication and commitment.”