Dame Shirley will take the role for the next three years.

The announcement was made at the RWCMD celebrates its 75th birthday.

The Goldfinger and Hey, Big Spender singer succeeds King Charles who, when Prince of Wales, was president of the College, and was confirmed as continuing as its patron earlier this year.

The honorary role supports the college’s position as the national conservatoire of Wales and inspires the next generation of artists from across the world to study here and find their path into the professional industries.

Dame Shirley is an RWCMD Fellow and has been close to the college for more than 20 years,

Dame Shirley said: "I am thrilled and honoured to have been invited to become the next president of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

"Over the 22 years that I have been involved with this very exciting place of training, I have seen first-hand how much it has to offer and how exceptional the students who choose to study in my home city of Cardiff are.

"As RWCMD president, it will give me the greatest pleasure to continue to champion the vital importance of the college to Wales and to the arts everywhere in the world."

Helena Gaunt, RWCMD principal, said: "Dame Shirley has been a great friend to the college over many years.

"She has directly supported our students through a vital scholarship, attended events and, through her talents and hard work, always exemplified extraordinary professionalism, artistry and generosity to inspire our students.

"Now, as we bring our 75th birthday to a close, it is exciting to welcome her to the college in the official capacity of president and to celebrate the special relationship that we have.

"She has touched so many lives all over the globe that she offers us exceptional inspiration as we continue in our mission to empower the emerging artists who train here to develop creative and sustainable careers at the highest levels, and to make an impact on the world around them."