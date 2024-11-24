The South Wales Argus archive photos show the changes to this building and the many staff who have worked there.

It was originally a smaller facility which expanded over time to become one of the most important hospitals in South Wales.

The "Royal" title was granted in 1948, following the establishment of the National Health Service (NHS), in recognition of the hospital's service to the community.

In recent years, the Royal Gwent has undergone modernization with upgrades to facilities and the introduction of new services and specialties.

It acted for decades as the main A&E site for residents of Newport and Torfaen, but now it houses a minor injuries site, with the nearest emergency department being at the Grange University Hospital.

Like all hospitals in South Wales, the Royal Gwent served the people of Newport and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was reported at the height of the pandemic that around half of A&E medical staff at the Gwent had tested positive for coronavirus.