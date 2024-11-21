Kai Stoneman became “very verbally aggressive” when he was taken into custody after being caught on Lighthouse Road in the Duffryn area of Newport.

The 19-year-old was wearing a black balaclava when he was on an e-bike and he rode it towards the police before jumping off and running off.

When he was arrested on Sunday, August 18, officers found on him 15 bags of cocaine worth between £740 and £950 on the street.

They also seized a mobile phone containing drug-related messages, including a text bomb to 60 contacts.

One message sent by Stoneman read: “About all day and night. Drops anywhere.”

There were incriminating texts going back to August 2021 when the defendant was aged just 16, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Jenny Yeo, prosecuting, said: “Whilst being taken to the custody suite, he became very verbally aggressive and made threats of violence towards police officers.

“He then spat at PC Michael Price and that hit him on his left arm.

“When interviewed, the defendant denied selling drugs and having spat at the officer.”

Stoneman pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply 13.34g of cocaine, simple possession of cannabis and the assault of an emergency worker.

The defendant’s barrister Gareth Williams asked the court to take into account his client’s young age and his previous clean character with no convictions recorded against him.

His lawyer said the teenager has ADHD.

“There are clear learning difficulties and also emotional and maturity issues in terms of this defendant,” he added.

Judge Shomon Khan told Stoneman: “You were in effect running an operation given what the messages say, that include various text bombs and you were selling direct to users.”

He said that the defendant had played “a significant role” and he was unable to suspend his sentence.

Stoneman, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport was sent to a young offender institution for two years and four months.

The defendant will have to pay a £228 surcharge following his release from custody.