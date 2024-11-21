Newport, with 2.7 million entries and exits, came second to Cardiff Central (11.5 million) in the list published by the Office for Rail and Road .

Nationally, London Liverpool Street station retained its title as Great Britain's most used railway station in 2023-24, while Denton in Greater Manchester was Great Britain's least used station at 54 entries and exits.

The busiest stations in England outside of London were Birmingham New Street (33.3m), Manchester Piccadilly (25.8m) and Leeds (24.9m).

The busiest stations in Scotland were Glasgow Central (25.0m), Edinburgh Waverley (21.3m) and Glasgow Queen Street (14.5m).

The third busiest in Wales was Swansea (2.2m).

Feras Alshaker, director, planning and performance at the Office of Rail and Road, said: "These statistics provide crucial insights for passengers, the rail industry and its stakeholders and demonstrate clearly how travel patterns are changing across the country.

"Alongside our rail usage statistics they show that since the pandemic rail usage continues to increase and that the investment put into the Elizabeth line is fundamentally reshaping passenger journeys into and around London."