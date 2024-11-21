The new scheme allows residents to sponsor new titles, ensuring the shelves remain vibrant and well-stocked.

The scheme is being run by Monmouthshire County Council through its partnership with Friends of Caldicot Library.

Donors will receive recognition with a bookplate and a certificate of appreciation for each sponsored book.

This could be used to honour the memory of a friend or loved one. Donations from organisations are also welcomed.

Interested sponsors can download a form from the MCC website and submit it with a cash payment or a cheque made out to the Friends of Caldicot Library at their local Monmouthshire library.

There is no guarantee gifts will be allocated to the donor's usual library.

MCC's cabinet member for equalities and engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: "This initiative allows the libraries in Monmouthshire to provide the best possible service. Thank you to everyone who has sponsored a book already and those who will sponsor it in the future.

"Our collaboration with local community groups, such as Friends of Caldicot Library, showcases how, as a council, we want to work with the communities we serve. I thank them for their dedication to promoting the services and helping with this incredible scheme."

For more information, visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/community-hubs-and-libraries/