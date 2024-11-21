This was a particularly special occasion for the club as it marked 50 years since the club was founded in Newport by the late Barry Clowes.

Guests of honour at the celebrations included the Mayor of Newport, Ray Mogford, and his wife Sallie, as well as both of Newport's local MPs Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones.

The club chairperson Enid Snelgrove gave a speech telling the history of the club, which was originally founded by Barry as a fee-paying academy for advancing the game of bridge.

Sophie Cunningham then told the moving story of how her father Graham Jones inherited the Academy on the death of Barry Clowes, turned it into a members club and moved it into the

premises on Clayton Street where it remains to this day.

Enid spoke about the effect that Covid has had on the club, and how the club is adapting by moving online.

Both Jessica Morden and Ray Mogford also spoke about the importance to Newport of institutions such as the Academy, and looked forwards to a bright future for the club.

On that note, Bill Parkinson, the club secretary was keen to let people know that the club is looking for new players and is running lessons.

"Bridge is a fantastic way to keep your mind sharp, meet new people, and have fun. We'd

encourage anyone with an interest in learning bridge or enhancing their skills to come to our lessons," Bill said.

The guests enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch provided by local Usk caterers Napier Catering, then moved on to the main event of the day - the bridge tournament.

More than 60 players competed for three hours for the President's Cup. This was won by Paul Cunningham and Joseph Bentley.

The club runs bridge lessons on Tuesday nights and new members are always welcome.