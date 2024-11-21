A call has gone out to potential contestants from across South Wales to take part in the next series of Channel 4's First Dates.
The production team behind the show is in the process of casting for the upcoming series and is looking for single people from all walks of life and experiences.
If you, or anyone you know, is interested in applying, go to www.twentytwenty.tv/takepart/677/first-dates.
You can view past episodes of the show on the Channel 4 website.
