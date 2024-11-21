Kai Stoneman, 19, was carrying more than 13g of the class A drug potentially worth £950 on Lighthouse Road in the Duffryn area of Newport.

He was arrested at around 5.35pm on Sunday, August 18.

Stoneman from Newport later spat at a policeman and made threats to him and other officers after he was taken into custody.

After later searching an address linked to the defendant, officers found £1,045 in cash in a safe and designer clothes, including trainers, T-shirts, shorts and a coat.

(Image: Kai Stoneman. Gwent Police)

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for 28 months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and assaulting an emergency worker.

Following his sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court today, the officer in the case, PC Emma Tarney, from the east serious organised crime team, said: “I hope this case highlights the consequences to other young people in the Newport area who see selling illegal drugs as a way to make quick money.

“Assaults on police officers and other emergency service workers are also completely unacceptable.

“Nobody should be assaulted in their place of work and there can be no excuse for this kind of behaviour.

(Image: The drugs seized. Gwent Police)

“As part of this operation, we seized a Sur-Ron electric bike which, when ridden anti-socially, can have a negative impact on people living in the area.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that drug dealers in Newport, who prey on the vulnerable and bring misery and suffering to our communities, are caught and brought to justice."

If you have any concerns or information about illegal drug supply or dealing in your own community, you can report it to Gwent Police on their website, or by calling 101 or sending them a direct message on social media.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with information.