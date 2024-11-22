The change was previously hailed as a "no-brainer" by Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis.

A study published by the Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) in its Heating Up to Net Zero white paper showed that you can make a saving of 6-8% on your gas bills by lowering a combi boiler's radiator flow.

Consumer experts Which? said: "Some are set as high as 80C, but depending on your central heating system you may find your radiators heat up to a comfortable with a flow temperature of 60C or less.

"You can do this yourself, by following your boiler’s manufacturer instructions, or ask your boiler engineer to show you how to do it during a service."

Martin Lewis 'no-brainer' energy bill hack

The Money Saving Expert has previously urged Brits to check what their flow temperature is set to.

On his Martin Lewis Money Saving Show, Mr Lewis has said: "You normally want it to be around 60° but most peoples boilers are set higher - that’s really inefficient.

“You can turn this down, it won’t affect the heat in your house, it’ll still be the same temperature.

“It won’t affect your hot water temperature - it might take slightly longer to get up to the maximum temperature.

“But it can cut £100 a year off your bill and is well worth everyone doing.”

Heating experts recommend flow temperature check

Experts from Path Energy said: "Many boilers run hotter than necessary. Setting the boiler flow temperature to a moderate 60C can make your system more efficient without sacrificing your home’s cosiness.

"Many energy-saving guidelines recommend this easy adjustment. It's a smart step towards both eco-friendly living and saving money."

Recommended Reading:

While Jon Bonnar, managing director at Cotswold Energy added: "The flow temperature is the temperature of the water that your boiler sends to your radiators. Turning this down even slightly could save you both energy and money.

"Be aware that reducing the flow temperature will also reduce the temperature in your home, so it may take some trial and error to find a temperature that works for you. Never reduce the temperature to below 65 degrees.

"It’s best to take a quick photograph of your boiler before you make any changes, so you can easily switch it back if anything goes wrong.

"If you have a traditional combi boiler, you’ll typically find this on the front of your boiler. It’ll show a dial with a radiator on it. This is one you should aim to turn down."