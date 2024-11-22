The warning comes as a study revealed that more than half of drivers were unaware that flashing your lights to let other drivers know you are making way could end up in a fine.

Tested on the rules of the road, more than 50% of drivers in the study of 2,000 motorists admitted they did not know the risk associated with flashing their lights.

Other habits that could land drivers in hot water include beeping their horn in anger or pulling over to use their phone with the engine still running.

Warning issued to UK drivers over ‘friendly warning’

Phil Morgan, Head of findandfundmycar.com, said: “While the chances of getting fined for doing any of the offenses are extremely low, they’re still not worth the risk.

"While some of the offences might not be commonly known, nobody wants to risk their safety or have to pay a hefty fine for something that they didn’t know was going to cost them, so it’s best to know these sooner rather than later.

“What may be considered a friendly warning to other drivers can actually have consequences. Speed cameras and police officers are there to keep everyone safe so it’s vital they are respected.”

The RAC added: “Headlight flashes should only be used to warn drivers of your presence on the road.

“Simply put, it’s open to misinterpretation (particularly as it means different things in other countries), so think carefully before you reach for the beams.”

Drivers face fines for splashing pedestrians

Amid heavy rain across the UK in recent months, and with more rain expected in the weeks ahead, drivers are being warned of a rule involving driving in puddles.

If you drive through a puddle and splash a pedestrian, it could result in you receiving a fine, short-term insurance firm GoShorty have highlighted.

According to the Road Traffic Act 1988 in reference to careless and inconsiderate driving, the law is clear.

It states: “If a person drives a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road or other public place without due care and attention, or without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road or place, he is guilty of an offence.”

This means that speeding up through a puddle at the side of the road to splash an unsuspecting pedestrian is actually illegal and can land you a fine.

The best way to avoid this is to either slow down when going through the puddle (if safe to do so) to minimise the impact or to go around the puddle and avoid it completely (again, only if safe to do so).