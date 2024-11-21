Bethany Handley, who is also a poet, was named as one of the ten most influential disabled people working in politics, law and media in the UK.

She was recognised for her impact, innovation and influence in changing the perceptions and stereotypes of disability.

Her award-winning writing, poetry and campaigning calls for better access to nature for disabled people.

Bethany is an ambassador for Country Living’s Access for All campaign, for Wales Coast Path and for Ramblers Cymru.

Bethany said: “I’m honoured to be featured on this year’s disability power 100 list alongside so many disabled change makers I look up to.

"I’m looking forward to continuing campaigning for better access to nature, ensuring we can all help to create equality in the outdoors.”

“When I became a wheelchair user, I found myself padlocked out of a lot of our countryside. I’ve since learnt that the physical and attitudinal barriers the most marginalised in our society face when accessing nature are removable. We can all help to open up the countryside to more people.”

Head of Disability Power 100, Alona De Havilland, said: “The Disability Power 100 is all about creating change, it celebrates ambition and achievement, and plays a role in challenging society’s perceptions of disability by recognising the strengths, contributions and successes of 100 disabled individuals each year.

“We all need role models. People who are pioneers and changemakers. This year we witnessed our Team GB Paralympians rightly celebrated for their elite athleticism, sporting prowess and determination to succeed.

"The Disability Power 100 celebrates disabled roles models with the same determination, expertise and ambition in all sectors from architecture to construction; finance to healthcare; transport to music. It is a rallying cry to future generations of leaders and a call for employers and society to recognise the talents and skills of disabled people.”

The awards are publicly nominated and judged by a panel of 25 disabled champions including international business leader Dr Shani Dhanda, chief executive of Paralympics GB, David Clark and Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston.