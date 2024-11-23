Drivers can travel over the common between Blaenavon and Abergavenny at the national speed limit 60 miles per hour but crashes and collisions involving sheep have been highlighted.

Blaenavon councillor Nick Horler said the area, which is within the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, has become popular with people visiting Keeper’s Pond and people and sheep are now a potential hazard on the B4246 road.

He said: “It’s an area of outstanding beauty but lots of people use it and the commoners raise sheep and horses there and you’ve got a national speed limit.”

The councillor said a reduced speed limit has been introduced in the national park on the main A470 at Pen y Fan, between Breon and Merthyr Tydfil, due to the number of people crossing the road to climb South Wales’ highest peak, and there are similar restrictions to the part time speed limit in other national parks.

“Something needs to be done to slow drivers down over that area,” said Cllr Horler: “It’s become a very busy site and the commoners don’t always report when sheep are hit but they’ve had hundreds killed over the years.”

The independent councillor said commoners and other residents have contacted him and he asked if Torfaen Borough Council would support a lower speed limit for the road at the authority’s November meeting.

Mandy Owen, Torfaen’s cabinet member responsible for highways, said the council is “fully committed” to road safety and has been in touch with neighbouring Monmouthshire County Council to discuss the road and any review of the speed limit.

She said “all options are being looked at” and any proposals would have to be consulted on but promised to keep Cllr Horler updated.