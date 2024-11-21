South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live: There are currently delays on the M4 Westbound

Live

Live:There are delays on the M4 Westbound near Newport

Traffic
Transport
Newport
South Wales
By Chloe Atkinson

  • There are severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on the M4 Westbound between J23A A4810 (Magor Services) and J26 A4051 (Malpas Road).
  • The average speed is 15 mph.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos