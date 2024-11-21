Police are trying to locate 40-year-old Anthony Watts from Adamsdown.

South Wales Police are concerned for his welfare and are desperate to try find Anthony whose been missing for over 3 weeks.

Missing Anthony Watts from Cardiff (Image: South Wales Police) Anthony, whose nickname is ‘Titch,’ is described as 5ft 6inches tall, of small build, with dark shaved hair.

He was last seen on October 29th and may have travelled to railway stations in Newport, Swindon and Kings Cross, London.

South Wales Police have asked that anyone with information concerning Anthony’s whereabouts to get in touch quoting reference 2400371126 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.