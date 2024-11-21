Veezu also saw its chief legal officer Nia Cooper win the Woman of the Year award’, recognising her contributions to the PHV sector.

The Taxi Summit Awards celebrate industry leaders who drive innovation and excellence within the industry.

Nathan Bowles, CEO of Veezu, said: “We are honoured to be named the National Private Hire Company of the Year. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

"Reliable and sustainable transport plays a vital role in connecting communities, and this award underscores our commitment to providing a safe and dependable booking service. We remain focused on investing in people, technology and innovation to enhance our offering and continue shaping the future of mobility across the UK.”

Since joining Veezu in 2018, Nia Cooper has led the company’s legal affairs and compliance strategies, ensuring that it adheres to the regulatory standards.

She said: “The private hire industry plays a vital role in connecting communities, and I’m proud to contribute to its evolution.

"This achievement reflects the collective effort of the entire Veezu team as we continue to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable transport solutions.”