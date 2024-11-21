The group at Rhymney Library Hub, supported by Caerphilly Cares, has been active since February and is channelling its talents into the Teams4U Shoebox Project.

This will see members create handmade items for shoeboxes filled with essential supplies and treats to be delivered to children in countries including Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia, and Romania.

The Knit and Natter group was launched by a Rhymney resident with the support of Caerphilly Cares Wellbeing Connectors, following a referral from the local GP.

It has become a weekly event for community members to learn new crafts, support each other, and form lasting bonds.

It meets every Tuesday from 11am to 1pm at Rhymney Library Hub. All are welcome to join, whether to develop craft skills or simply to enjoy companionship and a good chat.

Councillor Carol Andrews, cabinet member for education and communities, said: "The Knit and Natter group at Rhymney Library Hub is a shining example of the difference that can be made when communities come together.

"Through their hard work and dedication, they are not only lifting spirits locally but also making a real difference to children in need this Christmas. It’s inspiring to see residents supporting each other, improving their wellbeing, and creating a brighter future for others.”

By participating in the Shoebox Project, the Knit and Natter group contributes to a larger mission to reach vulnerable children through local partnerships with schools, hospitals, and community organisations across Eastern Europe.

The group’s efforts have also brought benefits closer to home, reducing social isolation and improving wellbeing for participants in Rhymney.

The Knit and Natter initiative is a testament to the power of community-led action, showing how small acts of kindness can create lasting positive change.