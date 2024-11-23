ANTHONY MEAH, 35, of Moore Crescent, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

CHARLIE HALE, 29, of Stamford Court, Newport must pay £257 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow /lane closure light signals.

Their driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

LEANNE BAKER, 49, of South Bank, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted speeding in a 40mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

CONNOR HUGHES, 21, of Heol Aneurin, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £618 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance on Longditch Road, Llanwern, Newport on April 21.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

KIMBERLEY WILSON, 29, of Ty Isaf Park Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

JOSHUA DENATALE, 24, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £296 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

BEN BIRD, 34, of Clifton Street, Pontymister, Risca must pay £100 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended prison sentence order.

LYNDSEY WATSON, 41, of Amelia Way, Newport must pay £363 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow /lane closure light signals.

Their driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

REBECCA KINSEY, 45, of High Meadow, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 24, 2023.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

LEANNE PRZYBOROWSKI, 47, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £296 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

GARETH CHARLES, 47, of Cefn Road, Blackwood must pay £265 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

SHARON BAUGH, 57, of Dorset Crescent, Newport must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow /lane closure light signals.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.