PAUL BARTON, 46, of Keene Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport was conditionally discharged for eight months after pleading guilty to being in possession of/having custody of a fighting dog, an XL Bully type, on October 15.

He must pay a £26 surcharge and a contingent destruction order was made for the dog.

NATHAN DAVIES, 30, of Blaen Wern, Ebbw Vale was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he was found guilty following a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Daniel Cahill at the town’s Picture House Wetherspoon pub on December 23, 2023.

He was made the subject of a mental health treatment requirement, a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £450 costs and £200 compensation to his victim.

DANIEL JONES, 33, of Glyn Llwyfen, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Aneurin Avenue, Pengam, Blackwood, on May 23.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs.

KIRK EDWARDS, 27, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £25.60 from Tesco on Chepstow Road, Newport, goods worth £29.87 from Henllys service station and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order between August 3 and November 12.

JACK RICHARD BARNETT-HAMER, 30, of Adams Square, Newtown, Ebbw Vale must pay £352 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

RYAN AXTON, 32, of no fixed abode, Newport was conditionally discharged for nine months after he pleaded guilty to stealing four boxes of chocolates worth £30 from Tesco on October 21.

He must pay £85 costs.

KYLE POWELL, 31, of Caefelin Street, Llanhilleth was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis on November 2.

He must pay £715 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT PASSMORE, 32, of Wainfelin Avenue, Wainfelin, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 24 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Pentrepiod Road on November 2.

He must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a six-month alcohol treatment and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

RICHARD WHITE, 38, of Glanffrwd Avenue, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4048 in Tredegar on November 4.

He must pay £639 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KELLY RAWLINGS, 45, of Woolpitch, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 24 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4051 on November 3.

She must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £120 and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

ROBERT BEACHAM, 47, of Raglan Way, Bulwark, Chepstow was conditionally discharged for 18 months after he admitted assaulting a police officer on November 2.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

GARY DIXON, 41, of no fixed abode, must pay £225 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer in Newport on November 9.