Situated in the heart of the city, the centre was developed as part of a larger urban regeneration project to modernize Newport’s town centre and replace older, traditional shopping areas.

Initially, the development aimed to provide a spacious, modern alternative to the cramped high street stores, featuring a variety of shops, restaurants, and leisure facilities.

Over the years, Kingsway has undergone multiple renovations to keep up with changing retail trends and competition.

It expanded in the early 2000s, offering a larger selection of shops, and became a hub for both locals and visitors.

In the 1990s, the Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport was home to a variety of popular and iconic retail stores that reflected the trends and consumer culture of the time.

Some of the most notable shops included Woolworths – One of the most iconic stores of the 90s, Woolworths was a go-to for everything from toys and sweets to household goods and music.

It was a staple in British shopping centres until its closure in 2008.

Many will also remember the Tesco supermarket on the lower level until it closed in the 1980s.

Today, Kingsway Shopping centre has undergone a six-month long transformation, and now houses many local, independent businesses.

The shopping centre will likely never return to the glory days pictured here, due to the rise of online shopping in recent decades, and the ever-changing consumer trends.