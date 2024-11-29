The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate health and care providers across south Wales, with the finalists having been revealed.

The finalists for the Unpaid Carer Award have demonstrated a significant positive impact on the life of a vulnerable person.

They are individuals who dedicate their time to help someone lead an independent, safe, and fulfilled life, or have contributed to enhancing someone's life for the better.

Michael Sandy

Michael Sandy has been caring for his parents for more than 15 years.

Despite suffering from his own health conditions, he ensured his parents received top-quality care, fulfilling his mother's wish to die in her own home.

Medical professionals have stated that without Michael's support, his mother would have been placed in a care home.

Theresa Inseal

Theresa Inseal began caring for her youngest daughter, Sophie, after she was diagnosed with insulin-dependent diabetes at 11.

Her caring role expanded after Sophie was diagnosed with Charcot's disease, requiring Ms Inseal to provide extensive support.

She also juggles a full-time job in child protection and caring for her husband, who is also an insulin-dependent diabetic.

Julie Prosser

Julie Prosser provided exemplary care to her seriously ill father while working full-time in the NHS. She would ensure all of his needs were met.

Her father’s face would light up at her presence, even in his grave illness.

Ms Prosser's care extended to her mother, for whom she continues to provide wonderful care.

