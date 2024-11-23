The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across South Wales, with the finalists having been announced.

The finalists for the GP Practice of the Year Award, sponsored by Werndale Hospital, include Dr Farooq and partners at Pontllanfraith Health Centre, West Quay Medical Centre, and Beechwood Surgery in Newport.

These practices were nominated for the high standard of care they provide, and the dedication of their staff.

Dr Farooq and partners at Pontllanfraith Health Centre

Pontllanfraith Health Centre (Image: Pontllanfraith Health Centre)

Dr Farooq and partners at Pontllanfraith Health Centre were praised for their professionalism, understanding, and caring attitude, as well as their ability to go the extra mile for patients.

The practice was highlighted for its exceptional service, cleanliness, and well-equipped amenities as well as being patient focused and passionate.

West Quay Medical Centre

West Quay Medical Centre (Image: West Quay Medical Centre)

West Quay Medical Centre was nominated for its staff and management, who were said to be friendly, helpful and always strive to improve patient care.

The centre - always upgrading equipment to better cope with demand - encourages junior doctors to train at the practice, offering a chance for permanent positions once they qualify.

Beechwood Surgery, Newport

Beechwood Surgery (Image: Beechwood Surgery)

Beechwood Surgery in Newport was recognised for its friendly and courteous staff, who always do their utmost to help patients despite being an 'extremely busy' practice.

The surgery was commended for its ability to get patients the earliest appointments, arrange prescriptions, and offer advice in a 'friendly and courteous manner'.

(Image: Newsquest)