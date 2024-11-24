The four-bedroom property in Dan y Bryn, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, has a bespoke garden room that has been turned into a bar, with a pool table, darts board and draught beer on tap.

It would make a great home for somebody who loves hosting, or who wants to bring their nights out, in.

On the market for £530,000, Lucas Estate Agents have said its key features are that it is an "Incredible home with the highest standard garden room, a bespoke kitchen, master ensuite and landscaped garden."

Regarding the garden's pub, the listing says: "The landscaped garden has a ground level patio and steps up to lawns and garden room with hard wood larch garden fencing.



"The most impressive of garden rooms built with timber frame and cedar cladding, to the highest of standards.

"It comes with a bespoke bar area and Quartz work surfaces, stunning seating area custom designed, a toilet area, electric boiler, three designer radiators, spotlighting, hard wood flooring, feature coving, and the pool table is to stay."

The estate agent dealing with the property has said it is the "best garden pub in South Wales."

If you are interested in viewing the house, you can contact Lucas Estates & Rentals, Ystrad Mynach by calling 01443 706646.