Maddox George Robert Price. Picture: Photography by IndiaMaddox George Robert Price was born three weeks early on September 30, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 12oz. His parents are Jack Price and Chelsey Jones, of Newport, and his big brother is Jack, three.

Sebastian George FoleySebastian George Foley was born on July 12, 2024, at the University of Wales Hospital at the Heath, Cardiff. He weighed 6lbs 12oz. He is the first child of Kieran Foley and Kate Armstrong, of Hengoed.

Millie Joy Morgan Millie Joy Morgan was born nine days late on July 2, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 7oz. She is the first child of Stacey Hathway and Tyler Morgan,of Newport.