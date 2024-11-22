The 26-year-old was arrested after an early morning drugs raid at his home in the Pontrhydyrun area of Cwmbran, on Thursday November 21.

Officers from the Gwent Police serious and organised crime unit seized cash, mobile phones and a bag of class A drugs from the property.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We've charged a 26-year-old man with drug offences following a warrant at an address in Pontrhydyrun.

"On Thursday 21 November, officers from our serious and organised crime unit raided the property, and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of class B drugs.

"He's since been charged with these offences and is due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court this morning, November 21."

He remains in police custody.