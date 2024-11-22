Caerphilly Council has said they have been "left with no option" but to cancel as safety always comes first.

The food and craft fair was supposed to be taking place on the High Street in Blackwood on Saturday, November 23, between 9am - 5pm.

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "It is with deep regret that the Blackwood Winter Fair will be cancelled on Saturday 23rd November.

"We have been in close contact with the stall supplier, Met Office and various weather forecasters throughout the week, but unfortunately the forecast has now developed into a storm system called Storm Bert bringing strong winds and rain to Wales.

"Based on this information, we have no option but to cancel the event, as safety is paramount to the organisation of all our events and in order to give traders, suppliers and visitors adequate time to rearrange their plans.

"Next year, Blackwood will be host to a fantastic events programme and we will ensure the budget from this fair is allocated to the 2025 Spring Fair which is taking place on Saturday 8th March to make the event bigger and better than ever - so watch this space!

"Please remember to support Blackwood Town Centre on the lead up to Christmas; the businesses were looking forward to the increased footfall the winter fair brings so remember to visit them.

"There are two more winter fairs taking place on 30th November in Caerphilly and 7th December in Bargoed, so pop along to these.

"If you are looking for some indoor activities this weekend, Caerphilly Lantern Making workshops are taking place on Saturday and Sunday in Twyn Community Centre and Bargoed Lantern Making Workshops are taking place on Saturday in St Gwladys Church."