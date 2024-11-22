This is despite schools, online platforms and voluntary organisations providing ‘more mental health support than ever’ to try and prevent the need for further specialist support.

These are the findings of a Joint National Review published by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales, Care Inspectorate Wales and Estyn highlighting the challenges around creating a responsive and joined-up care system able to meet the mental health needs of children and young people.

Nia Evans, children and young people’s mental health manager at Mind Cymru, said: “The report confirms that many children, young people and their families continue to be at a loss as to where to turn to for timely mental health support, and that gaps remain for those in need of support that falls between provision for all and specialist support.

“So, Mind Cymru welcomes both the report and its requirement for relevant stakeholders to set out and submit an improvement plan to HIW, CIW and Estyn, outlining how they propose to address the report’s findings.

“These might not be described as encouraging findings, but what HIW, CIW and Estyn have created with this review is a much-needed evidence base for those of us working to improve mental health services for children and young people in Wales. It outlines clearly the importance of collaboration between organisations, and we are hopeful that, whilst work to achieve this is already underway across Wales, it serves as an enabler for further improvement at pace.

“And we also believe that its findings strengthen our call on Welsh Government to ensure that their vision for supporting children and young people is distinctly drawn out in the forthcoming national mental health strategy for Wales too.”