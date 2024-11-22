Hundreds of passengers have reportedly been told to leave as police deal with the incident.

The official Gatwick Express account on X told users: "Gatwick Airport will not be served until further notice.

"This is due to the Police and emergency services dealing with an incident at the airport."

A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.



Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.



Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.… pic.twitter.com/srjjz4rra0 — London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) November 22, 2024

Several passengers have been left in the dark about the fate of their flights after the airport was suddenly evacuated.

One passenger took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: “Gatwick airport evacuation today 10:27am. All flights delayed.”

