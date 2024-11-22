The airport says it is investigating and the incident is "ongoing".

The official Gatwick Airport account on X (formerly known as Twitter) told users: "A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

"Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

Several passengers have been left in the dark about the fate of their flights after the airport was suddenly evacuated.

One passenger took to social media to say: “Gatwick airport evacuation today 10:27am. All flights delayed.”

Which flights are scheduled to leave Gatwick Airport South Terminal?





At the time of writing, the Gatwick Airport website has a huge number of flights scheduled to leave from South Terminal.

Flights scheduled to leave between 11am and 11.35am all have had their gates closed already.

Two different 11.55am flights to Malta have been delayed to 2.28pm and a 12.30pm easyJet flight to Rome has been delayed until 1.30pm.

Other flights that have officially confirmed they are delayed on the Gatwick website include:

easyJet to Hurghada (12.10pm delayed to 12.59pm)

easyJet to Antalya (12.50pm delayed to 1.20pm)

British Airways to Kingston (1.20pm delayed to 1.55pm)

easyJet to Lanzarote (1.25pm delayed to 2pm)

The rest of the flights simply state they will release gate information at a later time.

Gatwick's South Terminal sees considerably more traffic than its North Terminal and hosts several airlines.

This includes Aer Lingus, airBaltic, British Airways, Jet2, Norwegian, Ryanair, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, Vueling Airlines, and Wizz Air.

Meanwhile, long-haul carriers include Vietnam's Bamboo Airways, Norse Atlantic Airways, and Air India.