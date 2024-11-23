Claire Archer, 35, from Newport has admitted fraud by abuse of position from Cwmbran-based Bron Afon while acting as its chair of the community.

She committed the offence between February 6, 2020 and September 28 this year.

Archer is due to appear again at Newport Magistrates' Court on December 18 for sentence.

The case was adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared

Archer, of Stanford Road, was granted unconditional bail.