CURTIS LEWIS, 27, of Comfrey Close, Newport was jailed for 24 weeks after pleading guilty to possession of a knife in public on November 18.

DENNIS PERRETT, 48, of Chiltern Close, Risca was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 26 months after he admitted drink driving with 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Commercial Street on October 13.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

DANIEL GIBBS, 57, of Hillside Drive, Cwmfields, Pontypool was jailed for 28 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon – a baseball bat – in a public place and causing criminal damage last New Year’s Eve.

He was made the subject of a two-month curfew between 7.30pm and 6am and must pay £400 costs, a £154 surcharge and £100 compensation.

LUSAN GIBBS, 57, of Hillside Drive, Cwmfields, Pontypool must pay £1,315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after being found guilty following a trial of criminal damage last New Year’s Eve.

ANGELA BENTLEY, 63, of Pen y Pound, Abergavenny was conditionally discharged for nine months after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Govilon on July 21.

She must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

PAWEL SOLSKI, 39, of Cecil Sharp Road, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving with 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lliswerry Road on October 6.

He must pay £1,135 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NINA BADOWSKAA, 29, of Cecil Sharp Road, Newport was banned from driving for 23 months after she admitted drink driving with 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lliswerry Road on October 6.

She must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CALLUM SHORT, 27, of Moore Crescent, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicle taking on June 9.

He will have to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MARLON GREEN, 32, of Old Mill Court, Bettws, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a front living room window on September 15.

He was made the subject of a mental health treatment requirement, has to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £380 compensation.