Officers found drugs and other items familiar with drug supply such as snap bags, cash and weighing scales.

Both men, living Phillipstown, New Tredegar, remain in police custody.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Rhymney officers carrying out warrants at addresses in Phillipstown, New Tredegar, have made two arrests.

"Three addresses were searched after we received information of drug supply in the area.

"During the searches, officers found and seized drugs, cash, scales and snap bags, and arrested two men from Phillipstown on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

"The 18 and 23-year-old men remain in custody."

Inspector Lysha Thompson said: "We're continuing to crack down on serious and organised crime and targeting those in the area we suspect to be supplying drugs.

"Officers forced entry into two addresses this morning, and have made two arrests linked to drug supply.

"Our investigation continues, but I want to reiterate to the public that we will act on any information you have, no matter how small you think it is, and safeguard our communities from the harmful effects of drug supply and associated crime."

If you suspect there is drug supply or production in your area, you can report this to Gwent Police by calling 101, messaging their social media channels such as Facebook or X, or by visiting their website.