Network Rail is urging drivers to ‘Wise Up, Size Up’ and take better care on the roads as it emerged several of Britain’s most bashed bridges are on the South Wales Main Line, including Bishton Road Bridge near Newport.

The bridge is one of the top two in Britain for both the number of delay minutes caused by it being struck and the overall cost of those delays.

It sits between Newport and Severn Tunnel Junction stations and the fact the line must be closed and the bridge inspected if struck by a vehicle has contributed to 2,888 delay minutes (48 hours) in the 12-months to March this year.

Only the Cab Road Entrance Underline Bridge at London Waterloo, with 5,126 delay minutes (85 hours), saw more delays caused by vehicle strikes.

When it comes to the financial burden of bridge strikes, though, Bishton Road Bridge takes the unwanted top spot, with strikes to the structure costing the rail industry more than £396,000 in 12 months.

Network Rail has worked with Newport City Council to fund ‘goalposts’, like those used in car parks with height restrictions, on both approaches to the bridge to stop oversized vehicles getting as far as the bridge itself.

The early evidence suggests the collaboration is paying off.

Daniel Brookfield, Network Rail asset engineer (structures) and Wales and Borders’ ‘bridge strike champion’, said: “Bishton Road Bridge is a good example of collaborative working, where we funded the goalposts that Newport City Council constructed and will maintain.

“This bridge is on our busiest stretch of track connecting South Wales with the rest of the UK, and the structural form means that following a strike it must remain closed until it can be examined to make sure the track alignment has not been affected.

"That is why the delay minutes and associated costs are so high for the 2023-24 period, but we are confident the measures we’ve taken since mean this will prove an anomaly.”