A MAN and woman have been charged with animal welfare offences over their alleged treatment of a number of dogs.
Tyler Coles, 23, and Bonnie Thomas, 27, are accused of one count of causing unnecessary suffering and eight of failing to ensure the welfare of an animal in Ebbw Vale on February 29.
The defendants, both of Laburnam Avenue, Tredegar have not entered pleas.
Their case was adjourned at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court to January 23 next year.
The charges were brought following a Blaenau Gwent council investigation.
