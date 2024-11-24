If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Nebula (Image: Many Tears) Nebula is a handsome one-year-old male Maltese Cross Shihtzu who has come from a breeder to find a loving home. He loves a fuss and enjoys making friends. Nebula could be an only dog in the right home so long as he has plenty of cuddles and lots of love. He will need to learn home skills such as house training but we think he is going to love being someone's special boy.

Norris (Image: Many Tears) Norris is only 10 weeks old and is a male cockapoo. He has come to Many Tears because he was not sold by his breeder. He has never known love and so will hide away from us at the moment but he is very young and will improve if he has lots of cuddles and reassurance. As he relaxes his confidence will grow and he will transform into the cheeky puppy that he should be. He will need to go to the groomers regularly and will need lots of socialisation.

Nancy (Image: Many Tears) Nancy is a one-year-old female Bocker (Beagle cross Cocker) who has come to us from her breeder to find a loving home as she had been returned to them. Nancy is an amazing athlete and loves to climb and jump. She will need a secure garden in her new home to keep her safe and perhaps an adopter who will let her enjoy some dog sports to give her the opportunity to carry out her hobbies in a worthwhile, supervised way! She could be a great jogging companion too. She is a wonderful girl who just needs the right home to shine.

Bakari (Image: Many Tears) Bakari is a gorgeous four-month-old female collie pup. She has a heart of gold and has made so much progress while she has been with us. She has gone from scared pup to a bright, bubbly and fun girl who cannot wait to find her forever home. She loves other dogs and is looking for an active home full of fun and lots of love.

Christie (Image: Many Tears) Christie is only 10 months old and she has come from a hording situation where she was rescued from, along with 50 other dogs. She arrived with sore skin which our vet is treating and is looking so much better. She has some hair loss so we keep her warm with comfy winter knitted jumpers but she would much rather be in a nice warm and loving home. She may need a refresher with house training and will need to live with another dog for now as she has always been surrounded by other dogs.