The grants, from Torfaen County Borough Council, aim to help ensure the long-term viability of the social enterprises which operate commercial projects supporting communities.

As part of the Social Enterprise Challenge grants, launched by the council’s Building Resilient Communities team in the summer, organisations will be given training and supported to develop a 12-month sustainability plan.

Mathew Bartlett, from Hope for the Community Project based at the Sharon Full Gospel Church, said: “Our project supports the community in Pontypool by providing a cafe and shop to help with food and fuel costs during the cost-of-living crisis.

“The grant will help us advertise and grow our business model to make this important work sustainable long-term.”

Nathan Daniel, at Mentroar, a new social enterprise that provides support and personal mentoring to young people and adults with behavioural and emotional challenges, said: “We’re looking to use sport, fitness, outdoor activities, and peer mentoring to improve mental health and wellbeing.

"This programme will drive us forward, enabling us to support more people and be a catalyst for positive change.”

The other successful enterprises are:

• BB Sustainable Tourism: Opening a second retail shop in Blaenavon to boost the local economy with eco-conscious products.

• Cwmbran Centre for Young People: Expanding training sessions, meeting facilities, and a youth gym.

• Llanyravon Manor Farm: Re-opening Community Tea Rooms and hosting monthly markets.

• Ponthir Village Hall: Upgrading facilities to offer a wedding venue and community shops.

• Tasty Not Wasty: Expanding a community fridge and pay-as-you-feel café.

• Torfaen Talks: Providing pay-what-you-can counselling and mental health sessions.

There are estimated to be more than 30 social enterprises in Torfaen, including social care providers, recycling projects, and food co-operatives.

Cllr Fiona Cross, executive member of communities, said: “As part of our Community Well-being Strategy, we aim to support organisations like social enterprises to identify gaps in local services and to work with them to provide long-term, sustainable solutions.”

The Social Enterprise Challenge has received £315,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.