St David's Hospice Care said: "A little something to tempt you… get £5 off your entry price of the Festive Five, the Pontypool 10k Home Run and the St Joseph’s Hospital City of Newport Half Marathon. Enter BLACKFRIDAY to receive £5 off your entry fee."

The promotion runs from November 22 to 29.

The Festive Five fun run will take place on December 13 starting at 6.30pm.

Pontypool 10K Home Run will be staged on February 16 and will take in Pontypool Park, a route to Mamhilad and back along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

St Joseph's Hospital City of Newport Half Marathon is taking place on March 2 starting at 9am in the heart of Newport.