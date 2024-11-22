Police are appealing for information to locate 41-year-old Mark Davies from the Chepstow area.

Davies, who is also known as Mark Huish, has breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.

He received a prison sentence of three years for arson at Gloucester Crown Court in April 2022.

Davies has links to the Pontypool and Cwmbran areas.

Anyone with information on Davies’ whereabouts can contact Gwent Police via the website, call 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400358777.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with details.