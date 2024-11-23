British Airways has announced a multi-million pound investment in its engineering maintenance facility at Cardiff Airport.
The investment will expand one of three existing maintenance bays at British Airways Maintenance Cardiff to make room for larger long-haul A350 aircraft.
When completed, BAMC will go from one to two fully flexible bays, which will allow more complex and detailed maintenance work to be completed.
Currently, the base can only serve Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft types.
This expansion, part of the airline’s £7bn transformation investment, will start in 2025 and is expected to be completed by 2026.
Andy Best, chief technical officer at British Airways, said: “Our Welsh engineering base is an integral part of our maintenance operation, and this investment, as part of our wider maintenance strategy, will ensure that British Airways Engineering Wales continues to play a key role for many years to come."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel