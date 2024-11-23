The investment will expand one of three existing maintenance bays at British Airways Maintenance Cardiff to make room for larger long-haul A350 aircraft.

When completed, BAMC will go from one to two fully flexible bays, which will allow more complex and detailed maintenance work to be completed.

Currently, the base can only serve Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft types.

This expansion, part of the airline’s £7bn transformation investment, will start in 2025 and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Andy Best, chief technical officer at British Airways, said: “Our Welsh engineering base is an integral part of our maintenance operation, and this investment, as part of our wider maintenance strategy, will ensure that British Airways Engineering Wales continues to play a key role for many years to come."