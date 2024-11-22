On the surface Dilshad Shamo, 41, and Ali Khdir, 40, from Caerphilly appeared to be running a successful car wash franchise in the town.

However, they were actually under surveillance by National Crime Agency investigators who had uncovered their roles in a huge people smuggling ring.

The probe was supported by Gwent Police.

Shamo and Khdir were working as part of a larger organised crime gang to smooth the way for the movement of migrants from Iraq, Iran and Syria through Turkey, Belarus, Moldova and Bosnia and ending in Italy, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Germany and France.

(Image: A surveillance photograph of Ali Khdir/National Crime Agency) Many of them are suspected of arriving in the UK.

Migrants were offered three tiers of service – the simplest being on foot or via HGV or smaller vehicle, the next by cargo ships or yachts, and the top tier by providing plane travel.

Money was lodged with Hawala bankers based in Iraq and Istanbul who would arrange and obtain funds from migrants travelling on particular routes.

Shamo and Khdir used WhatsApp to communicate with people smugglers across Europe. Once a deposit was obtained, they would receive an 'OK' for migrants to be moved by a specified route or timeframe.

(Image: A shot of Dilshad Shamo travelling through an airport/National Crime Agency)

They also used messaging and social media apps to provide videos from people who had already taken the journey so they could advertise their routes.

In one video, a family travelling by plane details the route and states 'we are very happy... this is the visa, may god bless him, we are really happy'.

In another, a man travelling by HGV tells the camera: 'Lorry route agreement, crossing agreement with the knowledge of driver. Here we have men, women and children. Thank god the route was easy and good.'

Shamo and Khdir were first arrested in April 2023. Before being taken to custody, Khdir was heard telling Shamo: 'just tell them that we are buying and selling cars, just say we do transfer money from our home country'.

Both answered no comment at interview.

They were charged in February with offences of facilitation of migrants through Europe.

Both appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for trial on November 11.

After hearing ten days of evidence against them, both pleaded guilty to all offences today (22 November). They are due to be sentenced on Monday.

NCA branch commander Derek Evans said: "Ali Khdir and Dilshad Shamo were leading a double life – while on the surface they seemed to be operating a successful car wash, they were actually part of a prolific people smuggling group moving migrants across Europe and taking thousands in payment.

"Our evidence showed migrants moving under Khdir and Shamo made it to EU countries and we assess their journeys have and would have continued into the UK.

"We worked painstakingly to piece together their movements to prove their important roles in a group, from advertising their services through videos to boasting of successful trips on messaging groups.

"Tackling organised immigration crime is a top priority for the NCA and we will continue to do all we can to bring those involved in people smuggling networks to justice."

Detective Sergeant Simon Thomas from Gwent Police said: "During this investigation, we worked closely with the lead officer at the NCA to achieve a common goal – to safeguard those at risk and bring Khdir and Shamo to justice.

"This case demonstrates clearly how agencies can work together successfully to support the victims and target the criminals behind the exploitation.

"In Gwent, we are committed to supporting all victims of modern-day slavery and human trafficking within our communities."