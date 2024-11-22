Gwent Police are appealing for help from the public following a report that firework cartridges were placed on a windowsill of a property in Fosse Road, Newport.

The alleged incident is believed to have happened at some point in the morning of Thursday, October 24.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the police quoting log reference 2400354174.

You can contact them via the website, through social media or by calling 101.