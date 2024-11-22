Some were woken up by the sounds of the car tearing through the fields, and even crashing through fences,

Worst affected were the two football pitches that are home to Albion Rovers FC, Malpas' main football team with players as young as six years old.

Though other fields were targeted, such as the one in Westfield, behind Russel Drive.

(Image: Frank Taylor) Before Albion Rover's weekend fixtures, their pitches have been destroyed, and the damage is long-term according to the club.

A spokesperson posted a video of the damage on Facebook, with the caption: "Unfortunately we have woken up to the news of our pitches being vandalised in the early hours of this morning.

"Not only does this effect our senior teams but our junior teams will also suffer from missing out on playing football.

"Due to the severity of the damage to the pitches this will take weeks to recover and become playable again.

"If anybody within the community has any information or CCTV footage that could help us name and shame these scumbags it would be hugely appreciated."

Local woman Laura Shearn was another person in shock at the damage.

She said: "How unbelievable is the damage done at Kimberly Park, Malpas, this morning - after idiot drivers decided to use it as a spin area.

"The lads that use this pitch every week are trying to keep fit, off the streets and do not deserve to have this taken away from them.

"It will take such a long time for the ground to recover.

"If anyone has information about the culprits then please keep the police updated."

Nick Bevan said the culprit must be "absolutely brain dead."

"These pitches are supposed to host games from grass roots level up to adult level this weekend," he said.

"I would love to know what these idiots have got out of it."

It has also been reported that the same damage has been made in the area of Shaftesbury, Newport.