Lee Parker was jailed with Cardiff Crown Court told he was sent to prison for similar offences in 2016 which had included him sharing filth with like-minded people.

Gwent Police have refused to release his mugshot.

Cat Jones, prosecuting, said the defendant had hoarded more than 600 images of children being sexually abused.

She outlined the distressing nature of the films and pictures he had with some acts of sexual violence carried out against girls as young as six.

Miss Jones said the disturbing material that detectives had to sift through showed some of the victims in “visible distress”.

He also had bestiality pictures, one of which showed a sex act between a woman and a horse.

The images were found on a Samsung mobile phone that was charging at his home address and from a USB stick officers discovered in his jeep.

Police acted after they had a tip-off.

Parker, aged 40, of Hillside Drive, Cwmfields Pontypool admitted making indecent images of children with 254 at category A, 212 at category B and 227 at category C.

He also admitted possessing a prohibited image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The defendant’s offences occurred between July 7, 2019 and November 16, 2023.

Hilary Roberts mitigating argued that Parker should be spared prison because he was capable of being rehabilitated in the community.

He said that Parker was the carer for his “frail” elderly father who had serious health concerns.

Mr Roberts added that the defendant had lost his job and his few friends as a result of this latest conviction.

Parker “needed help”, he submitted and he was “ashamed and remorseful” over his crimes.

Judge Richard Kember told the defendant that he had already undergone a sex offender treatment programme when he was sent to prison eight years ago.

He said the only appropriate sentence was an immediate prison term.

Parker was jailed for 14 months and ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

The defendant will also have to pay a victim surcharge following his release from custody.