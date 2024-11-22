South Wales Argus
Lane closed on B road approach to key roundabout for police incident

Live

Lane closed on B4237 approaching Coldra roundabout

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • One lane is closed on the B4237 approach to the Coldra roundabout
  • Police are currently dealing with an incident and have advised drivers to avoid the area

