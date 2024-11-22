Lane closed on B road approach to key roundabout for police incident

Live Lane closed on B4237 approaching Coldra roundabout Emergency Newport By Sallie Phillips Share One lane is closed on the B4237 approach to the Coldra roundabout Police are currently dealing with an incident and have advised drivers to avoid the area Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
