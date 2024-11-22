The latest update will feature nine changes including the launch of a brand new channel.

Freeview, on its website, said: "On 20th November 2024 some broadcasters are making important changes to their channels.

"You will need to retune to update your TV and keep your channels and TV Guide up to date."

This is the first Freeview update in more than a month, with the last lot of channel changes being made on October 16.

What TV channels are changing in "important" Freeview update

The channel changes being made as part of the latest Freeview update are:

New channels

GREAT! Mystery (channel 61)

Channel rebrands

GREAT! Tv+1 to GREAT! Player (channel 62 to 63)

Channel moves

GREAT! Romance Mix (from channel 63 to 62)

Dance MCR (from 80 to 79)

That’s TV (UK) MCR (from 86 to 80)

TV 2 MCR (from 87 to 86)

Christmas MCR (from 88 to 87)

TV Warehouse (from 92 to 88)

TV Warehouse+1 (from 94 to 92)

Channel closures

There are no channel closures in the latest Freeview update.

These latest channel updates came into affect on Wednesday (November 20).

How to retune your TV

You will need to retune your TV to gain access to all these new channel updates.

If you are unsure of how to retune your TV don't worry, it is quite simple, and usually only requires pressing 'retune' when prompted by your TV, according to Freeview.

Retuning may vary on different devices but in most cases, Freeview said, it can be done by following these steps:

Press menu on your box or TV remote control Select ‘set-up’, ‘installation’, ‘update’ or a similar option. If you’re asked for a password, the default code is ‘1234’ or ‘0000’. Select ‘first-time installation’ (sometimes called ‘factory reset’, ‘full retune’ or ‘default settings’). Press ‘OK’ if your equipment asks if it's OK to delete existing channels and then your retune should start automatically. If you’re prompted to, save the channels that are found.

Freeview added: "If you've already done an automatic retune and this didn't work, you may need to do a manual retune."

If you are still unsure, you can watch Freeview's retune videos for more details (available on the Freeview website).