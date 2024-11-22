The incident, which closed the A4042 at Llanellen from until 6pm on Thursday until 1.30am on Friday morning, involved a grey Ford Ranger and a pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman who is now in hospital.

Gwent Police have arrested a 40-year-old man from Pontypool for driving over the prescribed drug limit, and he has been released under investigation.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and information to assist them with their enquiries into the crash.

A spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on the A4042, Llanellen, at around 5.10pm on Thursday 21 November.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved a grey Ford Ranger and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman from Newport, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her family have been informed.

"A 40-year-old man from Pontypool was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by due care, driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, and driving over the prescribed drug limit.

"He has since been released under investigation.

"We’re asking for anyone with CCTV – including dashcam or doorbell footage - or witnesses who may have seen the collision, to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400387976, with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."